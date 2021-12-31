ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

400 people to attend Bay Area NYE yacht party, doctors fear it will fuel omicron surge

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQwxA_0dZcaW6j00

Some large-scale New Year's Eve celebrations aren't canceled and doctors are concerned the soon-to-be super spreader events will add fuel to our highly-contagious omicron surge.

"People need to be careful," said UCSF's Dr. George Rutherford. "Attend smaller events and try to attend events where everyone has been vaccinated and boosted."

Rutherford advises anyone attending large indoor gatherings to wear masks. He says the "threshold" for indoor gatherings follows common sense - a handful of couples, not hundreds of people.

RELATED: Marin Co. family spending $1,500 to COVID test guests ahead of New Year's party

Yet, plenty of those events are still happening across the Bay Area Friday night, according to Eventbrite.

In San Francisco, at least 400 people are scheduled to attend an annual New Year's Eve yacht party set to sail off at Pier 3, according to the event organizers.

It costs $350 per ticket for four hours of dancing and an open bar.

Even though proof of vaccination is required, large gatherings like these are considered "high risk" - even for people who've received their booster shots.

VIDEO: Many Bay Area residents opting out of NYE plans over omicron fears

Many people around the Bay Area say they are playing it safe this New Year's Eve, by canceling plans and staying home.

It comes as the CDC just released updated guidance, warning against cruise travel regardless of vaccination status, citing how quickly the virus can spread in close quarters.

"We know of lots of events, including a big party in Marin County a couple weeks ago where there was a lot of transmission
... even though everyone was vaccinated and boosted," said Rutherford.

The next two weeks are expected to be the most infectious period of our current Omicron surge as the variant already accounts for roughly 50 to 70 percent of new COVID cases across the state.

"We take one step forward and two steps back," said Mike Donahue, a member of the Corinthian Yacht Club in Marin.

RELATED: What do to if you were exposed to COVID at a holiday gathering

He's relieved the club canceled its annual New Year's Eve ball due to COVID concerns.

"There's just a lot of fear of omicron and it's not worth the risk."

Comments / 10

Progressivesrtrash
2d ago

We will get COVID at one point. ALL OF US. I hear the Therapeutics are working well. I sure hope so, because these Vaccines are the 💩's!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
californiapublic.com

San Francisco Fire Chief Tests Positive for COVID-19

The San Francisco Fire Department Chief, Jeanine Nicholson, tested positive for COVID-19. Nicholson got the positive result Monday, the department said, adding that her symptoms have been mild so far and she’s working from home. Nicholson was touring fire stations across the city over the Christmas weekend. The department...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch girl arrives a minute into 2022

ANTIOCH, Calif. - The first baby born in Santa Rosa made his appearance in the world at 12:31 a.m. Saturday, a Kaiser spokesman clarified. The baby is a boy born to a Rohnert Park family. The spokesman had earlier incorrectly said the baby was born at 12:45 a.m. The first...
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Rutherford
Silicon Valley

Report: Marin among Bay Area leaders in pandemic exodus

Marin was among the Bay Area counties with the largest outward migration after the start of the pandemic, according to a new report. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, the number of people who have left California has decreased by 38%. Not so in the Bay Area, which remained one of the few regions that has seen an uptick in residents relocating, according to the California Policy Lab, a research institute based at the University of California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

45,000 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In LA County This Holiday Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — This holiday weekend has resulted in almost 45,000 new cases of COVID-19 across LA County, public health officials said Sunday. Officials said there were 23,553 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on Saturday and another 21,200 individuals with positive test results on Sunday within the county. To that end, public health officials were urging residents to curtail higher risk activities such as being indoor with others unmasked for long periods of time, and being present at crowded outdoor events. In addition to the increased numbers, hospitalizations were on the rise. At least 1,628 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, and over twenty...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Cdc#Omicron#Yacht Club#Covid#Ucsf#Marin Co#Eventbrite#Nye
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Welcomes 2022 as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Surge

The new year is already starting to look a lot like 2021 on the pandemic front as the omicron variant drives up infections and hospitalizations. It was a quiet Saturday night on campus at the College of San Mateo, but they’ll be ringing in 2022 in true pandemic form with walk-up and drive-up COVID-19 testing Sunday morning.
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS Baltimore

Homeless Baltimore Man, Daudi Boma, Wanders Baltimore Streets With Hidden, Rich Past

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you live or work in Baltimore, you’ve probably seen Daudi Boma. But the rush of the day may have prevented you from taking notice of him. You will not be able to see it at first glance, but Boma has a wealth of world knowledge because of his many travels throughout his life “I was in London and Germany. I went to London and Hamburg,” Boma said. But nowadays, Boma’s travels are exclusively around Baltimore. “I’m pretty much in every place in Baltimore now, from west to east,” he said. “If I put it all together probably I do like,...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

COVID Clinic at San Jose Museum Aims to Vaccinate and Educate Families

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Families preparing for the return to school in the new year visited the Children’s Discovery Museum in San Jose Sunday for a COVID clinic offering dual doses of vaccine and learning. “He unfortunately got COVID prior to being eligible to getting the vaccine,” said Jesse Guerrero, whose son had turned five a few days before. “When you’re young you touch everything and you bring stuff home whether it’s the flu or the cold or other stuff so being able to vaccinate our son was great.” Guerrero said he made an appointment to get the vaccination for his...
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
46K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy