Bronx, NY

Search continues for driver after SUV crashes into Bronx restaurant injuring 2 people

By Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

The search is continuing for the driver of an SUV that crashed into a restaurant in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on Wednesday, sending two people to the hospital.

The driver ran off after the vehicle with Texas plates slammed into the outdoor seating area at Villa Tapia on the corner of East 139th Street and Brook Avenue.

A 17-year-old girl is still in critical condition, but she is expected to survive.

A 40-year-old man suffered a broken foot and a back injury. That victim tells Eyewitness News he was standing out on the sidewalk, and the impact knocked him out cold.

He also says he hopes the driver is found and held accountable.

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

