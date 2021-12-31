Marshall Fire: Mandatory Evacuations Lifted In Westminster Neighborhood Thursday Night

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents in the Meadow View neighborhood in Westminster were told to evacuate immediately on Thursday evening, as the Marshall Fire burned in Boulder County, but those orders were lifted a little before 11 p.m.

The Meadow View neighborhood is in the area of 107th and Country Side Drive in the city of Westminster.

Winds are still active in the area, and firefighters are continuing to assess if more evacuations are necessary.