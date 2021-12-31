ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Weather: From Wildfire To Snow Storm For New Year’s Eve

By Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER(CBS)- After hurricane force winds spark historically destructive fires near Boulder, Superior and Louisville, we have a major snow storm set to hit on New Year’s Eve. Winds gusted up to the strength of a category 3 hurricane!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bf8XJ_0dZcaOI900

Credit CBS4

That was enough to knock down power lines and spark the days horrible wild fire along the Boulder Turnpike. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/12/30/breaking-all-residents-in-town-of-superior-ordered-to-evacuate-due-to-fire-threat/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfFGa_0dZcaOI900

Credit CBS4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPQK0_0dZcaOI900

Credit CBS4

Winds not go away completely overnight Thursday into Friday but, the will weaken considerably more than what we saw earlier in the day Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvNCA_0dZcaOI900

Computer Wind Forecast just after midnight. Credit CBS4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7LLZ_0dZcaOI900

Computer Wind Forecast for 7:30 am Friday .Credit CBS4

Relief is much too late but, it is on the way. A strong storm system will blast into Colorado on Friday bringing in the biggest snowfall of the season for the Denver metro area on New Year’s Eve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OhIt_0dZcaOI900

Credit CBS4

There is Winter Weather Advisory for Denver and a Winter Storm Warning for the Front Range foothills and mountains including the Boulder, Superior and Louisville areas. Those areas may see 5 to 10 inches of snow by Saturday morning with 2 to 6 inches in and around the Denver area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEWcY_0dZcaOI900

Credit CBS4

Most mountains of the state have a Winter Storm Warning in place thru New Year’s Day as well. Some spots will get buried with 1 to 2 feet of snow!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrIa2_0dZcaOI900

Credit CBS4

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Biggest Snowfall Of The Season Blankets The Front Range

DENVER(CBS)- What a way to end 2021! Heavy snow blasted Denver and the Front Range with welcome snow on New Year’s Eve. Thanks to strong storm system and a steady upslope from the northeast. Friday Night’s 7 pm Satellite picture / Credit CBS4 The official Denver measurement at DIA came in at 5.6 inches! The biggest snow of the season for the Mile High City! Many suburbs came in with more than that along with almost a foot on the fire zones near Boulder, Superior and Louisville. Credit CBS4 Weather Watcher Bob Hembree measured 9 inches at 9.000 feet. Credit CBS4 Our southern suburbs had lots of shoveling to do as well. Pam in Littleton came in with 7 inches! Credit CBS4 The last 48 hours have also been another big snow fest for many ski resorts as well! With Some areas picking up at least one to two feet! Credit CBS4
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Brutal Cold Sets In For The First Night Of 2022!

DENVER(CBS)- Get ready for a super frigid night over the entire state of Colorado! Skies will be clearing out overnight Saturday into Sunday morning allowing for temperatures to drop like a rock by morning. Credit CBS4 The New Year began with highs only in the teens and single digits across the eastern half of the state. In fact, for many it was warmer in the mountains that the eastern plains Saturday. Credit CBS4 Now with the Colorado skies clearing out for Sunday, temperatures are going to tumble into dangerous territory by morning. Lows may drop into the single digits and below zero! Bring the pets...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: 2021 Ends With A Big Blast Of Snow And Cold

DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! What a way to end the year don’t you think? We go from a horribly, devastating fire to a raging snow storm to finish out 2021. There have been tons of traffic troubles across the region. The problems first began in the foothills heading into the mountains. I-70 near Evergreen had cars and trucks spinning out along with several accidents bogging down the evening drive. Credit CBS4 After sunset, bridges and overpasses across the metro area began to ice over as snow started to accumulate. Credit CBS4 It is still looking like 3 to 6 inches for the Denver metro area...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Experts: Denver Housing Market Expected To ‘Slow Down’ In 2022

DENVER (CBS4) – The real estate market in Denver was hot in 2021. However, Realtor.com is predicting a cooldown could be on the way for the Denver real estate market. “For 2021, the market was absolutely out of control,” said Marion Shelton, who’s been broker in Denver for six years. “Then it started to settle down a little bit say around August, where we still were getting multiple offers on homes, but it wasn’t 30 or 40 offers at a time.” (credit: CBS) Denver was ranked 9th on their list of top housing markets positioned for growth in 2021. Now, Denver has dropped to...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Superior, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
City
Louisville, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Update: 991 Structures Destroyed, 3 People Missing After Fires In Boulder County

UPDATE: Missing Person Found Alive Days After Firestorm BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Saturday afternoon, officials announced that 991 structures were destroyed in the Marshall Fire, including 553 homes in Louisville, 332 homes in Superior and 106 homes in outlying areas, including Eldorado Canyon. Additionally, three people are considered missing. (credit CBS) The homes of the missing people were destroyed and are now covered with several inches of snow, officials stated. Cadaver dogs will be brought in, but officials said the areas are not safe to enter at this point. Officials said it would be “miraculous” if just three people were killed, and...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Frozen Pipes Are New Concern At Homes Spared By Marshall Fire In Boulder County

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — Hundreds of families in Boulder County have tragically lost their homes to the Marshall Fire. However, as a blanket of snow covered the region the day after the blaze, even those who were fortunate enough to have homes that were sparred were fearful of a new potential of destruction. Because gas lines were cut off as a result of the fire, many homes now do not have a source of heating right as temperatures as plummeting and are concerned about pipes freezing and bursting. (credit: CBS) Many didn’t have time to prepare for a gas outage right as...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Pet Owners Urged To Contact Boulder Office Of Emergency Management

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – As residents process the devastation of the Marshall Fire, many are continuing to look for their pets which were lost in the chaos. Several groups have shared efforts of their searches on social media, but the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office wants pet owners to start with the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management. LOUISVILLE, CO – DECEMBER 31: Jim Barlow and his dog Titan walk along Augusta Drive as they walk past homes that are burned to the ground in the Coal Creek Ranch subdivision in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire on December 31, 2021 in Louisville,...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Missing Person Found Alive Days After Firestorm

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the three missing people at the Marshall Fire in Boulder County has been found alive. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle made the announcement during a news conference about FEMA assistance on Sunday. Pelle said the missing person is a male, however further specifics about that person were not given. Officials say the gentleman was not aware he was reported missing. The man is from Superior. LOUISVILLE, CO – DECEMBER 31: Houses are burned to the ground in the Coal Creek Ranch subdivision in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire on December 31, 2021 in Louisville, Colorado.  (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) With the recent discovery, authorities are now searching for two people; one of whom is a 91-year-old woman from Superior. Edna ‘Nadine’ Turbull’s family spoke with CBS4’s Marissa Armas about their concerns and their efforts to find her. “Our thought right now is to just try to find any information that can give us a glimmer of hope,” said Joseph Henry Turnbull, Nadine’s grandson. “There’s a loving lady out there who wants to be back with her family and we all miss her so very much.”
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Hurricanes#Wildfire#Extreme Weather#Computer Wind Forecast
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Daylight Provides Look At Devastation In Superior And Louisville

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — When the sun came up on Friday morning, we got a look at damage from the Marshall Fire that raged through Superior and Louisville on Thursday. Over 500 homes, stores and commercial properties were destroyed and officials said Friday they would not be surprised if 1,000 homes were lost. The fire continued to smolder in certain areas after noon on Friday. The remains of the Element Hotel in Superior (credit: CBS4) A look at what we’re seeing as the sun rises. This was a neighborhood in Louisville filled with homes that were completely destroyed in the fire. Devastating. ...
SUPERIOR, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Natural Gas Expected To Be Fully Restored By Tuesday Night

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Xcel Energy says it plans to have natural gas restored to all victims of the Marshall Fire by Tuesday night. As of Sunday morning, service was restored to 1,200 customers. “After the most devastating wildfires in Colorado’s history, our crews and partners are working around the clock to get the lights back on and the natural gas flowing, and significant progress is being made,” said Alice Jackson, President of Xcel Energy-Colorado. (credit: Denver Fire) Xcel has 400 crews working natural gas alone. Restoration work is also being done for electricity. “This is a home by home, business by business process...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

First Alert Denver Weather: New Year’s Eve Celebrations Will Be Cold And Snowy

DENVER (CBS4) – A windy Thursday is on the way for Denver and the Front Range with the potential to see wind gusts between 60-80 mph in the higher elevations west of Interstate 25. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until 5 p.m. Thursday for the foothills and portions of the I-25 corridor between Fort Collins and the Wyoming state line. Denver is not in the warning but it will be windy at times on Thursday, especially during the afternoon, with the potential to see gusts as high as 35-45 mph. Those gusts could create some...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: The Next Winter Storm Is A Different Animal, Denver Will Actually Get Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple storms in recent weeks have brought piles of snow to Colorado’s mountains but no significant moisture to Denver and the Front Range. That should finally change with a new storm taking aim at the state. The large storm was in California Wednesday morning and will start to spread heavier snow across the mountains late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Before then, snow in the mountains will be light with only minor accumulation. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for most mountain areas in Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday night. (source: CBS) The heaviest snow will be in the...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountains Will Share Snow With Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- Another big blast of snow is heading into the mountains for prolonged storm event. This time around the storm system may deliver the biggest snow of the season for the Denver metro area! We are watching two systems that will bring in the New Year’s Eve snow. One is a moisture packed low over California now. That storm will team up with a cold front coming straight out of Alaska. (credit: CBS) The Alaskan storm will set up over southeastern Colorado Friday night. That will be the prime spot to get upslope flow going over Denver and the eastern plains...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Family Anxious To Find Missing Edna ‘Nadine’ Turnbull Following Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been two days since the Marshall Fire ravaged multiple Boulder County neighborhoods. Now, reports are coming out that some residents are missing. Nadine Turnbull (credit: Savanah Garcia Martinez) Family members of Edna Nadine Turnbull, who goes by Nadine, say the 91 year old has been missing since Thursday when the fires broke out, destroying hundreds of homes in the area, including hers. Savanah Garcia Martinez, Nadine’s great granddaughter, told CBS4 she was last seen at her Superior home off of South 76th Street trying to exit through a side door. Nadine’s home is located behind the Target. “Everybody...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Fires Devastate Boulder County: How To Help

(credit: CBS) BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – There are a number of ways community members can begin to show their support and provide outreach safely to those affected by the destructive Marshall Fire. The fire torched more than 500 homes in the southeastern part of Boulder County on Thursday, including in Louisville and Superior. Community Foundation Boulder County set up a relief fund to support community members who were affected by the grass fires. Colorado Responds shared a link to Subscribe For Alerts/Information to learn other ways you can best help individuals impacted by the Boulder County fires. RELATED: Boulder County Fires: Resources Available...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Search Warrant Executed At Site Of Shed Fire Seen In Video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspected cause of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County has been under scrutiny. Originally, fire crews thought downed power lines sparked the fire at Highway 93 and Marshall Road. Those lines turned out to be telecommunication lines, which experts say don’t have the ability to start a fire. Police tape closes off access to a home destroyed by the Marshall Fire in the Rock Creek neighborhood in the town of Superior in Boulder County, Colorado on January 1, 2022. (Photo: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images) Now, that theory is in question after they say they’ve received video...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Tests Positive For COVID-19

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced he tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the note on Jan. 1. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) “I am not quarantining with mild symptoms,” he stated on social media. Hancock also reminded people to get vaccinated and to get their booster.   I've tested positive for Covid and I am now quarantining with mild symptoms. Please, if you haven't been vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, make sure you get the booster. It's making a big difference in my case. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) January 1, 2022 “It’s making a big difference in my case,” he said.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Five Things To Know About The Marshall Fire

(CBS 4) — Here is what we know so far about the devastating Marshall fire. A look at what we’re seeing as the sun rises. This was a neighborhood in Louisville filled with homes that were completely destroyed in the fire. Devastating. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/oWDItPar25 — Makenzie O'Keefe (@makenziepokeefe) December 31, 2021 The fire that ripped though Superior and Louisville on Thursday destroyed at least 500 homes, stores and commercial properties. Officials said Friday they would not be surprised if 1,000 homes were lost. As of Friday morning, a total of 6,000 acres had burned, and firefighters will contending with hot spots in some...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

91-Year-Old Nadine Turnbull Among 3 People Missing After Marshall Fire In Superior And Louisville

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — On Saturday, The Boulder County sheriffs office confirmed that at least three people are missing from the Marshall Fire in Boulder County — two from Superior, one from the Marshall area. That was after initial reports of hundreds missing in the fast moving wildfire that became an urban fire running over hundreds of homes. Officials are not able to get into certain structures because of ash, debris and inches of snow. One of the missing individuals has been identified as 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull. Family members say Turnbull lives right behind the Target store and was last...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Gonzalo ‘Chalo’ Quesada Dies After Being Evacuated From Marshall Fire Twice

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Family members say smoke inhalation likely contributed to the death of Gonzalo “Chalo” Quesada, a 58-year-old man who was bed-ridden when the Marshall Fire ripped through his neighborhood Thursday. Gonzalo ‘Chalo’ Quesada (credit: GoFundMe) “It was maybe 10 or 15 minutes that we had total to get Chalo out of the house from the minute that we knew what was going on,” said Chrissy Miller, a long-time family friend. Miller was visiting the Quesada family on Thursday. She considers Chalo a brother and was in town because she knew he didn’t have long to live. “We were having a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy