Raleigh, NC

John Hood discusses inspiration, process behind new historical fantasy novel

By David Larson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — John Hood, president of the John William Pope Foundation, who has spent his career writing about history and economics and leading conservative North Carolina non-profits, decided recently to try something completely different: writing a historical fantasy series. Hood spoke with NSJ on Dec. 17 to explain his motivation for...

Daniel Boone
