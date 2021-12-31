Sabres drop third straight with 4-1 loss to Islanders

Kyle Okposo put the Buffalo Sabres on the board, but the New York Islanders scored three unanswered goals to hand Buffalo a 4-1 loss in the Sabres’ first-ever game at UBS Arena on Thursday.

Malcolm Subban stopped 28 shots in his first start since December 17.

Mathew Barzal, Kieffer Bellows and Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves to earn the win.

Buffalo has now lost 10-straight road games to the Islanders (0-8-2).

The Sabres’ power play was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill also finished 1-for-2.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: