Sabres drop third straight with 4-1 loss to Islanders

 3 days ago
Kyle Okposo put the Buffalo Sabres on the board, but the New York Islanders scored three unanswered goals to hand Buffalo a 4-1 loss in the Sabres’ first-ever game at UBS Arena on Thursday.

Malcolm Subban stopped 28 shots in his first start since December 17.

Mathew Barzal, Kieffer Bellows and Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves to earn the win.

Buffalo has now lost 10-straight road games to the Islanders (0-8-2).

The Sabres’ power play was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill also finished 1-for-2.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

Sabres forwards Vinnie Hinostroza, Jeff Skinner return to lineup Saturday

Forwards Jeff Skinner and Vinnie Hinostroza will be back in the lineup for the Sabres when they visit the Boston Bruins Saturday afternoon to conclude a two-game road trip. Skinner and Hinostroza both entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol prior to the holiday break and were asymptomatic. They joined the team for practice in Boston on Friday.
Islanders beat Sabres 4-1 behind strong game from Varlamov

Kieffer Bellows and Anders Lee scored in the second period, Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 for their third victory in four home games. Mathew Barzal added a goal and two assists as the Islanders improved to 3-5-3 at UBS Arena...
Syracuse native Alex Tuch scores first goal with Sabres

Syracuse native Alex Tuch scored his first goal with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. The Sabres acquired Tuch from the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4 as part of the Jack Eichel trade. Buffalo Sabres trade Jack Eichel to Vegas Golden Knights...
Sabres blow two-goal lead, fall in OT to Bruins

The Buffalo Sabres earned a point, but gave up three unanswered goals for the second game in a row Saturday afternoon in their 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins. Charlie Coyle scored the overtime winner for Boston at TD Garden. Vinnie Hinostroza, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch scored for the...
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
Amerks allow three third-period goals, fall 5-3 to Thunderbirds

The Rochester Americans (16-9-0-0) led 3-2 after the second period but were unable to fend off a late game comeback by the Springfield Thunderbirds (17-7-2-1), who scored three unanswered goals in the first five minutes of the third period to come away with a 5-3 win in a New Year’s Day matinee Saturday at MassMutual Center.
Yardbarker

Three takeaways from LA Kings’ 2-1 shootout win over Vancouver Canucks

LAK: Lemieux (6), Assists: Wolanin (1) VAN: Horvat (11), Assists: Miller (24), Petterson (11) LA took over this game in the second period, outshooting Vancouver 17-3. They only got one goal, though, despite several quality opportunities. Carl Grundström hit a crossbar, Jaroslav Halák made some big saves, and early in the third period, Brendan Lemieux was stopped on a penalty shot.
inquirer.com

Kings crush the Flyers, 6-3, ending their seven-game point streak

Before Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, interim head coach Mike Yeo stressed the importance of the Flyers embracing a “shot-first mentality,” urging the team to take the option to shoot in an effort to increase chances of scoring. Fortunately for Yeo, the Flyers took...
rawcharge.com

Lightning drop shootout loss to Rangers, 4-3

In a glaring example of why some games should end in a tie, the New York Rangers edged the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-3, in a shootout on Friday night. Steven Stamkos, Ross Colton, and Corey Perry scored for the Lightning while Brian Elliott made 20 saves in his return from COVID protocol. Barclay Goodrow scored twice in his return to Tampa while Alexis Lafreniere added a goal. Igor Shesterkin turned aside 25 shots (plus a gorgeous save on Brayden Point in the skills competition) for the win.
allenamericans.com

BIG THIRD PERIOD LEADS TO 4-1 WIN FOR THE RED

Allen, Texas – The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Idaho Steelheads on New Years Eve by a score 4-1 at CUTX Event Center. The Americans outscored the Steelheads 3-0 in the final frame, with goals from Spencer Asuchak (7), Gavin Gould (6) and Eric Roy (3). Asuchak’s goal on a breakaway 4-on-4 was the game-winning goal for the Americans, who picked up just their third home win of the season.
Miami Herald

Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

Viktor Arvidsson tied a career high with four points and accomplished something that hasn't happened for a Los Angeles Kings player in 31 years — a goal 12 seconds into a game. Arvidsson's prolific night propelled the Kings to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and...
