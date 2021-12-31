ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

AdAmAn Club starts annual two-day climb

By Dani Birzer
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The AdAmAn Club started their way up Pikes Peak today for their annual New Year’s tradition of hiking up America’s mountain to launch fireworks from the peak.

The group which began with five men in 1922 has been adding a man every year since its beginning. This year, however, the group’s added man is a woman.

The thirty-one climbers started their two-day journey with many in the group having climbed year after year.

The newest AdAmAn member is Priscilla Clayton, the fourth woman member of the group. She’s a seasoned climber, having scaled 35 individual peaks.

“So I have a little over 60 summits under my belt. Pikes I’ve probably done 12 or 13 times,” Clayton said.
She will be leading the crew up the peak this year.

Thanks to the group and weather-depending, there could be a fireworks show at 5:00 p.m. tomorrow to celebrate the opening of the new summit house. They will be shooting off five flares at 9:00 p.m. to honor the original five men who created the AdAmAn Club.

The big show will be at 12:00 a.m.

