No. 19 LSU Holds Off No. 13 Georgia in Athens, 68-62

By LSU Athletics
 3 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 19 LSU Women’s Basketball team was victorious on the road tonight to open SEC play as they defeated the No. 13 Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 68-62.

The Tigers’ leading scorer was Khayla Pointer, who finished with 21 points, two rebounds, and two assists on the evening. Faustine Aifuwa finished with 17 points and nine rebounds.

Pointer also accomplished a major milestone in her LSU career as she joined the 500 assist club during the game, joining former Tigers Temeka Johnson, Pokey Chatman, and Erica White.

Que Morrison led the Bulldogs with 26 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds. Georgia’s Jenna Staiti, who leads the Bulldogs with 14.17 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, did not play as she was in health and safety protocol.

The Tigers will return to the floor on January 2nd when they take on the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies at 2 p.m. CT in the PMAC.

