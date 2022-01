Opus 40's 57 acre property has just received a major grant that will go towards repair and preservation to the masterwork sculpture located at the center of the site. In a press release from the Opus 40 Sculpture Park and Museum, it was announced that Opus 40 had received a $300,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for the repair and conservation of their world-famous 6.5 acre bluestone sculpture that was created by the late artist, and Bard College professor, Harvey Fite.

