Michigan State wins Peach Bowl with game-sealing, last-minute pick six

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan State Spartans erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl and sealed their comeback victory with an interception that was returned 78 yards for a touchdown.

Pittsburgh led 21-10 in the fourth quarter, but Michigan State stormed back with 70- and 71-yard touchdown drives to take a 24-21 lead with less than three minutes left. Pittsburgh drove deep into Michigan State territory on the subsequent drive, but the interception proved to be the nail in the coffin.

Pittsburgh was without its Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett, who announced earlier in the month that he wasn't going to play in the Peach Bowl and would instead begin preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. Backup Nick Patti started in his place, but suffered an arm injury in the first quarter and was replaced by sophomore Davis Beville.

Beville completed 14 of his 18 passes for 149 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Michigan State was without star running back Kenneth Walker III, who also opted to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft, and instead leaned heavily on quarterback Payton Thorne. The sophomore passer finished with 354 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interceptions.