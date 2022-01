The New York Knicks will need to survive without their top scorer. Julius Randle entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday morning, meaning that he’ll be out for at least 6 days unless he submits two negative COVID tests before that period. Assuming he quarantines for 6 days and is given a game off to regain conditioning (as most returning players often do), he’ll miss the New York Knicks’ next four games.

