ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

What Does a Title IX Attorney Do

thedailymiaminews.com
 5 days ago

A Title IX Attorney plays a vital role in ensuring the compliance of schools with Title IX policies and regulations. The attorney acts as a mediator between the school, the student, and protects the client's rights. This is a critical role for schools that want to comply with Title IX laws...

thedailymiaminews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Community editorial board: What does a criminal defence lawyer do?

Neha Chugh • Standard-Freeholder community editorial board. Like a heart surgeon or a plumber, you don’t know the value of a criminal defence lawyer until you need one. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Criminal defence lawyers are on the receiving...
LAW
The Independent

Judge declares mistrial after Florida juror denies verdict

A South Florida judge declared a mistrial in a murder case on Wednesday after the jury delivered a verdict of manslaughter, only to have its decision collapse when a juror told the court she didn't agree.The jurors were told to keep trying for a fifth day of deliberations, but they sent a note from the jury room shortly before noon Wednesday saying they remained deadlocked. Broward Circuit Judge John J. Murphy then shook their hands, thanked them for their service and said a new jury would be picked for a retrial in January.Dayonte Resiles, 27, remains charged with first-degree...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Attorneys#Lawyers
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
bluebonnetnews.com

Temporary tags to be targeted in new law enforcement program

While some are issued by actual car dealerships, tens of thousands of fake temporary license plates are being sold online, and continue to fill roadways all over Texas. Texas lawmakers have acknowledged the issue, and are working on legislation to close the loop-holes in the system that has facilitated this issue, and minimize the number of wrongly issued tags in the future.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
anjournal.com

Patterson Innocent of murder?

The 54-year-old daughter of a prominent local political family, Monica Melissa Palacios Patterson, signed a petition Dec. 21 at the central Texas-area women’s prison where she is currently housed for life with no chance of parole after she was convicted of capital murder in November 2017. The petition asks the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to once again consider her felony conviction because she is innocent, according to her new attorney.
MCALLEN, TX
The Independent

Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair

A prosecutor said Monday he'll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges. Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley in Kankakee County Circuit Court.“I will be submitting an official request to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

Jeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents. The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
devinenews.com

All charges against Ramirez dismissed

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, the Presiding Judge Rex Emerson of the 198th District Court in Bandera County dismissed all charges brought against Tomas “Tommy” Ramirez III for alleged violations of the Texas Elections Code. Tommy Ramirez, of Devine, expressed great relief that the matter has finally been...
DEVINE, TX
Deadline

Andrew Cuomo Ordered To Return Millions From Covid-19 Book Proceeds

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was ordered to return millions of dollars in proceeds from a book he wrote last year on the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics passed a resolution ordering Cuomo to return an estimated $5.1 million to the state’s attorney general, according to the Associated Press. Cuomo, who resigned in August amid allegations of sexual harassment, plans to seek court action if the order is enforced, his attorney, Jim McGuire, said in a statement. McGuire said that the ethics panel’s actions “are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law.” Cuomo’s book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, was published last year. A lawyer for commission initially approved Cuomo’s request to write the book and collect payments for it. But the commission, in its resolution, said that “state property, resources and personnel, including staff volunteers, were used in connection with the preparation, writing, editing and publication of the book,” per CBS News. The commission enforces the state ethics laws covering state employees. What’s unclear is whether the proceeds from the book would ultimately be returned to Penguin Random House. More to come.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WREG

One case against Sen. Katrina Robinson dismissed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge has dismissed federal charges against state Sen. Katrina Robinson in a money-laundering case, one of two cases she faced this year. Judge Sheryl Lipman dismissed an indictment from January involving an alleged wire fraud scheme involving tuition payments at her nursing school in Cordova. According to court documents, the state […]
MEMPHIS, TN
yourconroenews.com

Election officials ask judge to block new Texas law criminalizing mail-in voter outreach

Two election officials have asked a federal court to block a Texas law that makes it a crime to distribute mail-in ballot applications. The provision is one of many included in Senate Bill 1, which Governor Greg Abbott signed into law on Sept. 1 during a special legislative session, and comes with a jail sentence ranging from six months to two years and up to $10,000 in fines.
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

Supreme Court refuses to say whether justices have received COVID booster

The Supreme Court says all nine justices have received COVID-19 booster shots. The court’s confirmation came Tuesday amid the omicron variant surging and in-person arguments over vaccines scheduled at the court on Friday. The court confirmed that the justices have received boosters only after The Associated Press published a story saying the high court would not say […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Georgia Judge Facing Potential Hearing on Ethics Charges

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia appeals court judge is facing the possibility of a final hearing on ethics charges after a state panel refused to dismiss them, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Judge Christian Coomer is accused of drafting a series of wills for a former law client that were...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy