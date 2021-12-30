ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

VDOE Announces $12 Million in School Security Equipment Grants, including some for Petersburg

By Zoe Collins Rath, The Progress-Index
 3 days ago
New Virginia Department of Education grants was announced that $12 million will pay for video monitoring systems, voice and video internal communications systems, school bus interior cameras, mass notification systems, visitor-identification systems, access control systems, two-way radios, security vestibules, and other security upgrades.

“These grants are an important part of equipping schools with the systems necessary to mitigate security risks, detect threats and connect schools with first responders," said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane.

Counties in the area received funding and they are required to also match of 25 percent in most divisions:

Colonial Heights — $32,436 for Colonial Heights Middle, Lakeview Elementary, North Elementary, and Tussing Elementary.

Dinwiddie County — $198,920 for Dinwiddie County High, Dinwiddie County Middle, Dinwiddie Elementary, Midway Elementary, Southside Elementary, Sunnyside Elementary, and Sutherland Elementary.

Hopewell — $202,622 for Carter G. Woodson Middle, Dupont Elementary, Harry E. James Elementary, Hopewell High, Patrick Copeland Elementary, and Woodlawn Pre-School Learning Center.

Petersburg — $68,052 for Blandford Alternative Center, Cool Spring Elementary, Lakemont Elementary, Petersburg High, Pleasants Lane Elementary, Vernon Johns Middle, Walnut Hill Elementary, and Westview Early Childhood Education Center.

Prince George County — $154,524 for David A. Harrison Elementary, J.E.J. Moore Middle, L.L. Beazley Elementary, N.B. Clements Annex, North Elementary, Prince George Education Center, Prince George High, South Elementary and William A. Walton Elementary.

Zoe Collins Rath (she/her/hers) is a sports and education reporter for the Progress-Index. For times email her at ZCollinsRath@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @zoe_jordan99.

