The founder of Cardano argued that regulators are likely to clamp down on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in 2022 and beyond. Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano – one of the world’s leading blockchain projects – laid out some thought on the last day of 2021. Yesterday, he went live on an hour-long YouTube video, talking about the past, the present, and the future of Cardano and the industry as a whole.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO