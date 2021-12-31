ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs. Tokyo and many other regional markets were closed. Hong Kong jumped...

The Independent

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St ends 2021 with big gain

Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022′s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain.Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. Markets in Japan, China and Australia were closed.Wall Stree ’s benchmark S&P 500 index slipped Friday amid lingering worries about the coronavirus’s omicron variant but ended 2021 with an annual gain of 26.9%.“It remains to be seen to what extent the optimism of the New Year will be reflected in financial markets,” said Venkateswaran Levanya of Mizuho Bank in a report.The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.3% to 23,332.13 while Seoul’s Kospi...
STOCKS
AFP

Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow

Journalists from Hong Kong's CitizenNews decried plummeting press freedoms as they shut down Monday, saying they no longer felt safe to publish after a rival outlet's staff were arrested for "sedition". One of the most popular online news outlets in Hong Kong with more than 800,000 social media followers, CitizenNews is the third media outlet to shutter as Beijing oversees a sweeping crackdown on dissent. The crowdfunded non-partisan platform, founded in 2017 by a group of veteran journalists, made its shock closure announcement on Sunday and said its website would stop updating from midnight Tuesday. On their final day operating, reporters made clear their decision was fuelled by fears caused by a police raid last week on Stand News.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Asian Stocks Mixed, Trades Thin as Many Markets Remain Closed

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Monday morning, with trade razor thin on the first trading day of 2022 for some markets. South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.37% by 9:58 PM ET (2:58 AM GMT). Data released earlier in the day showed that the Nikkei manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for December was 51.9, higher than the previous month’s 50.9.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Markets Slide to a Lower Close in a Quiet Finish to a Loud Market Year

Investing.com - Major U.S. indices closed lower in a late dip on the last day of 2021, a muted finish to a full volume year. The S&P 500 finished at 4766, down .26%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 60 points or .16%, and the NASDAQ Composite traded down 97 points, or .6% lower. The small-cap Russell 2000 ended down .15%.
STOCKS
WHIO Dayton

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped nearly 1.0% to 28,960.31 in morning trading. South Korea's Kospi...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Asian currencies edge higher, equities mixed in low-volume trade

BENGALURU (Dec 24): Most Asian currencies inched higher on Friday, buoyed by hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant won't damage the global economy too much, with the Indonesian rupiah pulling back from a near two-month high to trade almost flat. Equity markets in the region were largely mixed in thin...
WORLD
The New York Times

The Fed’s Moves Pumped Up Stocks. In 2022, It May Pull the Plug.

Meat, poultry, fish and egg prices in U.S. cities are up 15 percent since the start of 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. (Philip Cheung/The New York Times) For two years, the stock market has been largely able to ignore the lived reality of Americans during the pandemic — the mounting coronavirus cases, the loss of lives and livelihoods, the lockdowns — because of underlying policies that kept it buoyant.
BUSINESS
WFMZ-TV Online

China US Chip Battle

China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease. China's ruling Communist Party is pressing entrepreneurs to make the country a “technology superpower” that doesn’t need the United States or other foreign suppliers. The aim is to develop Chinese creators of computer, energy, medical and other technologies that can generate wealth and global influence. That is prompting fear the world might decouple, or split into markets with incompatible standards and products, which would hurt innovation. Chinese companies including Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company, are launching ventures to develop processor chips. Analysts say they are unlikely to be competitive in global markets if they detach from the global supply chain for components and technology, a goal no other country is pursuing.
TECHNOLOGY

