Texas-based Kendra Scott rings up dazzling new Disney World boutique

Six-year-old Sebastian Foster was born with chronic kidney disease, which means that he has spent most of his young life in and out of hospitals. Thankfully, Sebastian was able to receive a much-needed kidney during the pandemic and he is finally healthy enough to do something that he has not been able to — travel. With that in mind, the non-profit organization Baking Memories 4 Kids surprised the youngster and his family with a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

TRAVEL ・ 9 DAYS AGO