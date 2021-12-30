ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Where Is the Outrage over the Killing of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley?

By Heather Mac Donald
manhattan-institute.org
 5 days ago

It was an iconic moment in the coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol: CNN anchor Don Lemon wept at video footage of police officer Daniel Hodges being crushed in a door by the mob. Officer Hodges survived but...

www.manhattan-institute.org

Wbaltv.com

Police: Baltimore officer injured in ambush shooting dies

A Baltimore police officer shot last week in an ambush died Thursday after she was removed from life support. Officer Keona Holley, 39, was shot around 1:35 a.m. a week ago Thursday in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue. She was a mother, sister and daughter who the mayor said volunteered to work overtime in an area that is known for violence.
BALTIMORE, MD
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Jeffrey Robertson, 43, Arrested

On Sunday, January 02, 2022, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Anyone with information...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Virginia sues small town where police officers attacked Black army lieutenant over temporary licence tags

A violent traffic stop involving a Black military officer has prompted Virginia’s Attorney General to file a lawsuit against the police force of Windsor, a small town in the Hampton Roads area. As reported by The Washington Post, the court-ordered monitor for the police force was filed on Thursday, just over a year on from a traffic stop incident that sparked outrage. Attorney General Mark R Herring stated that his office discovered a pattern of discriminatory behaviour by Windsor police, which included African American drivers being stopped excessively without cause. That act, in and of itself, puts the force in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
walls102.com

Police officer shot and killed in Kankakee County

BRADLEY – One police officer is dead and another is in critical condition after an altercation at a hotel in the Kankakee County community of Bradley. Police Chief Donald W. Barber said officers were called to the hotel on State Route 50 for a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle, and after a brief investigation, located the room the possible owner of the vehicle was staying in. The two officers were reportedly shot by a subject in the room. Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital where one passed away and the other was undergoing surgery. A person of interest, 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan is being sought by authorities. The identities of the officers involved has not yet been released.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
wolbbaltimore.com

Two Men Charged With Shooting Baltimore Police Officer Held Without Bail

The two men responsible for shooting and putting a Baltimore police officer in the ICU have been ordered to be held without bail. Elliot Knox and Travon Shaw face attempted murder charges in the shooting of Officer Keona Holly last Thursday. They’re also facing murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who they killed hours later.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two suspects accused of ambushing a Baltimore Police officer denied bail

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The two suspects accused of ambushing a Baltimore Police officer and then shooting and killing a Baltimore man have been denied bond. 32-year-old Travon Shaw and 31-year-old Elliot Knox first appeared in court yesterday. Both are charged with the attempted murder of Baltimore Police officer Keona...
BALTIMORE, MD

