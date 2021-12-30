Where Is the Outrage over the Killing of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley?

BRADLEY – One police officer is dead and another is in critical condition after an altercation at a hotel in the Kankakee County community of Bradley. Police Chief Donald W. Barber said officers were called to the hotel on State Route 50 for a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle, and after a brief investigation, located the room the possible owner of the vehicle was staying in. The two officers were reportedly shot by a subject in the room. Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital where one passed away and the other was undergoing surgery. A person of interest, 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan is being sought by authorities. The identities of the officers involved has not yet been released.

KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO