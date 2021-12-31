Madison restaurant requiring partygoers to show proof of vaccination, booster before ringing in 2022

MADISON, Wis. — It’s the countdown to the countdown: a little more than 24 hours until the new year.

While many people were planning on ringing in 2022 at local hotels, restaurants, and bars, some are now rethinking those celebrations, and business owners are too.

“We sold out weeks ago and we still have a pretty long waiting list,” said Joshua Berkson, the owner of Lucille, a restaurant known for its wood-fired pizzas and holiday parties.

Berkson has been planning his annual New Year’s Eve bash for months, but the worsening Omicron surge has thrown yet another wrench into those plans.

Now, everyone — including employees — attending will need to show proof of both vaccination and a booster dose to attend.

Berkson said none of his staff members are required to work on New Year’s Eve. He expects 125 people to attend this year’s party, just over half the number of attendees in previous years.

“I think it’s up to us and everyone in the service industry to provide a safe workplace for our employees,” Berkson said. “And I also think it’s important that we don’t just throw in the towel and shut down.”

Anyone who has already purchased tickets to the party and no longer feels comfortable attending is able to get their money back by calling Lucille .

