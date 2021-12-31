ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison restaurant requiring partygoers to show proof of vaccination, booster before ringing in 2022

By Christina Lorey
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSkN3_0dZcSPi800

MADISON, Wis. — It’s the countdown to the countdown: a little more than 24 hours until the new year.

While many people were planning on ringing in 2022 at local hotels, restaurants, and bars, some are now rethinking those celebrations, and business owners are too.

“We sold out weeks ago and we still have a pretty long waiting list,” said Joshua Berkson, the owner of Lucille, a restaurant known for its wood-fired pizzas and holiday parties.

Berkson has been planning his annual New Year’s Eve bash for months, but the worsening Omicron surge has thrown yet another wrench into those plans.

Now, everyone — including employees — attending will need to show proof of both vaccination and a booster dose to attend.

Berkson said none of his staff members are required to work on New Year’s Eve. He expects 125 people to attend this year’s party, just over half the number of attendees in previous years.

“I think it’s up to us and everyone in the service industry to provide a safe workplace for our employees,” Berkson said. “And I also think it’s important that we don’t just throw in the towel and shut down.”

Anyone who has already purchased tickets to the party and no longer feels comfortable attending is able to get their money back by calling Lucille .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 39

Nichole Oehmcke
1d ago

And the spread continues, because vaccinated think they don't spread the virus....I know so many vaccinated that have tested positive and give the virus to others.

Reply(7)
15
mycatsqueaks
2d ago

this restaurant does not and will not have the privilege of my patronage. who are they going to discriminate againt next???

Reply(6)
23
Julie Johnson
2d ago

" I will Sut Down the Virus" - Joe Biden, Oct 2020"There is no federal solution" - Joe Biden, Dec 2021

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Madison, WI
Food & Drinks
Madison, WI
Restaurants
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Madison, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
City
Madison, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City removes Christmas parade memorial

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Waukesha have taken down a makeshift memorial honoring people who were killed and injured when an SUV plowed through the city’s Christmas parade in November. The memorial in Veterans Park included crosses, flowers, candles, teddy bears and baseballs to honor 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was killed as he marched with his youth baseball team....
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Omicron#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City urges shoveling sidewalks to avoid fines

MADISON, Wis. — If you want to avoid a more than $100 fine in Madison, you have until noon on Wednesday to get the sidewalks in front of your home cleared up. But what if you are traveling for the holidays and are not home? The city’s building inspection department said that it all depends on when the snow actually...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Biologists discover rare mussels in St. Croix River

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Biologists have discovered a cluster of rare mussels that could be more than 100 years old in the upper St. Croix River. Wisconsin Public Radio reported Wednesday that biologists from the University of Minnesota, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the National Park Service discovered eight spectaclecase mussels in the river in August.
WILDLIFE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Kwik Trip chain poised to open 800th store

HOLMEN, Wis. (AP) — Convenience store chain Kwik Trip is poised to open its 800th store this week. The La Crosse Tribune reports the chain is set to open the milestone store in Holmen at 5 a.m. on Thursday. The store will be about 9,000-square-feet and will feature a car wash and a grocery market with fresh food delivered daily.
HOLMEN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy