ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Perfect storm of factors, including omicron, leading to canceled flights in US

By Tim Johns
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SdcC1_0dZcSMJB00

Thousands of flights have been canceled across the U.S. over the past week amid the COVID-19 omicron variant's surge , and airlines are scrambling to get things under control.

Clint Henderson, Senior News Editor of the Points Guy, said the disruption is being caused by a multitude of factors.

"Hugely spreading variant of coronavirus combined with airlines, hotels, airports being short staff combined with some weather systems," Henderson told KCBS Radio.

JetBlue , for instance, is cutting thousands of flights because of spiking cases of the omicron variant and staffing concerns . In the past two days, the airline has cut about 1,300 flights.

"We haven't seen a meltdown like this in years, frankly," Henderson said. "And unfortunately it's impacting every airline right now."

Many airlines are adjusting their schedules and having fewer flights to minimize day-of flight cancelations for customers.

"The airlines were already operating on a razor margin of staff," he said. "So, any hiccup is disastrous."

Unfortunately, Henderson said relief probably won't come any time soon. He expects these problems to continue to plague airlines into the new year.

Comments / 0

Related
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Omicron#Perfect Storm#Covid#Kcbs Radio
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Over 4,000 Flights Canceled Nationwide on Sunday

4,000 flights have been delayed or canceled throughout the U.S. on Sunday (December 26th) during the current COVID-19 Omicron variant surge. According to Flight Aware, over 1,100 flights that were entering, departing or flying within the U.S. were canceled. Passengers of more than 3,500 also experienced delays as they took to the airports following Christmas Day festivities. However, over 12,000 flights globally are also on the delay list.
LIFESTYLE
Fast Company

Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Outsider.com

More Flights Canceled Leaving Travelers Stranded Day After Christmas

More than 680 flights have already been canceled today for various airlines across the country. Leaving more Christmas travelers stranded in their respective airports. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has ravaged airlines employees. And it’s created massive staffing shortages during the busiest time of the year. Airlines including Delta, JetBlue, United, and American Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights already this Christmas weekend. They also released statements attributing to the Omicron variant.
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

Over 1,100 flight cancellations Friday: Are cancellations, delays the new normal this winter?

Each day for a week now, travelers across the country have scrambled as thousands of flights have been canceled and delayed. More than 1,100 U.S. flights have been canceled Friday and nearly 600 have been delayed, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight status in real-time. There have been more than 9,000 cancellations and more than 45,000 delays within, to or from the U.S. since Christmas Eve.
LIFESTYLE
MarketWatch

‘I’m going to lose my mind’: 2021 was a year of air rage, canceled flights, overworked airline staff and omicron — and it’s not over yet

New Year’s Eve is the final act in another tumultuous year for air travel. Thousands of flights have been canceled over Christmas and New Year’s Eve weekend, as the COVID-19 omicron variant continued its rapid spread, putting pressure on staffing at airports and airlines, while snowstorms in some U.S. regions making a challenging situation even worse.
LIFESTYLE
blackchronicle.com

Thousands more flights canceled because of omicron: COVID updates

Americans across the country celebrated Christmas on Saturday – many with empty chairs at dinner tables – amid mounting concerns from the quickly spreading omicron variant. The dangers posed by the latest coronavirus variant kept many families apart, canceled thousands of flights and led to a new round...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Scores of plane flights nixed nationwide

Thousands of would-be travelers received the same troubling message Thursday: a last-minute cancellation of their Christmas Eve flight because of the recent spike of omicron cases. United Airlines canceled at least 150 flights scheduled to leave dozens of airports today — along with 44 more that were supposed to take...
LIFESTYLE
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy