Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Receives Big Praise Ahead of the Cotton Bowl Against Alabama Crimson Tide

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

Gardner will go up against some tough Alabama wide receivers on Friday

CINCINNATI — Bearcats star Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner is one of the best cornerbacks in the country.

The 21-year-old has 35 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions this season.

Gardner's stellar play got the attention of NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

"Gardner has elite movement skills," Jeremiah tweeted. "Most gifted cornerback I've studied in this [draft] class."

The Bearcats are going to need Gardner to play his best ball in the Cotton Bowl on Friday if they're going to upset the Crimson Tide.

