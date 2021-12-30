ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philo, OH

Roundup: Licking Valley boys down Philo

By Times Recorder
HANOVER — Colby Stough piled up 12 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter Thursday, sealing Licking Valley's 61-47 victory against visiting Philo.

Carter McCutcheon collected 14 points, Cade Searls added 11 points and Owen Smith chipped in seven counters to pace the Electrics (1-6). McCutcheon and Searls combined for 12 points in the final frame.

McCutcheon had four points in the first quarter as Philo trailed 9-8 after one, and the Electrics were down 22-21 at the half, thanks to 3s from McCutcheon and Cooper Radcliffe.

Stough had eight in the third to help the Panthers (4-6) find some breathing room at 34-29 after three quarters.

Dillan Stewart added 13 points and Jacob Wheeler 11 for Valley, which made 10 of 17 free throws to seal the win.

Wrestling

West M seventh at Fort Frye Invite: Konnor Samson (132) and Kaleb McFee (157) placed second to lead the Tornadoes, who finished with 137 points.

McFee also secured his 100th career win during the tournament.

Nathan Eltringham (175) and Andrew Stark (190) came in third, Noah McFee (144) took fifth, Leah Clapper (138) was eighth and Parker Young (215) was ninth.

Fort Frye won the team title with 191 points, as Huntington Ross (177), Jackson (167), Meigs (161) and Ridgewood (157) rounded out the top five.

