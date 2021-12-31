OU football notepad: Kennedy Brooks, Gabe Brkic declare for 2022 NFL draft

OU’s Kennedy Brooks runs with the ball Wednesday during a game against Oregon in the Alamo Bow at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Kyle Phillips / The Trandscript

Kennedy Brooks’ storied career at Oklahoma has come to a close.

The Sooners’ running back announced via social media on Thursday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL draft and will not return for his senior season.

In his statement posted to Twitter, Brooks thanked his family, coaches and teammates while also expressing appreciation for Sooner fans.

“Home or away, on or off the field, your support was incredible,” Brooks’ statement read. “You are all the best, and I thank you for making my experience at Oklahoma unforgettable.”

Brooks finished his collegiate career with 3,529 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns, becoming just the fourth OU player to record three seasons of 1,000 yards or more.

After opting out of the 2020 season, Brooks didn’t miss a step this season. He recorded career-high numbers of 1,249 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns and 197 carries.

In Wednesday’s 47-32 Alamo Bowl win over Oregon — Brooks’ final game — he finished with 142 rushing yards and tied an OU bowl-game record with three rushing touchdowns. His 127 rushing yards at halftime also set an OU bowl game record for most rushing yards in a first half.

After the game, he was named the Alamo Bowl Offensive Player of the Game.

“To my teammates, our bond can never be broken,” Brooks’ statement read. “None of this would be possible without every single one of you, and I will always cherish the memories that we made battling together. My brothers for life!”

OU field goal kicker Gabe Brkic also announced his plan to declare for the 2022 NFL draft. Brkic made 57-of-69 field goal attempts during his four-year OU career, and also made 159-of-160 extra-point attempts.

This season, Brkic made 20-of-26 field goal attempts, including a career-high 56 yard field goal. He made 5-of-7 attempts from 50 yards or longer.

“These past four years have been the best anyone can ask for from a fan base and university,” Brkic’s statement read. “... I have grown as a player and a man the past four years in this amazing experience.”

• Snap decision: Sooners’ long snapper Kasey Kelleher announced via social media he is returning for his super-senior year.

• Tough goodbyes: The Sooners’ win over Oregon was the final career game for assistant coaches Calvin Thibodeaux, Brian Odom and Jamar Cain.

Odom and Cain are joining Lincoln Riley’s staff at USC, while Thibodeaux is joining SMU as a defensive line coach.

“Special thanks to Bob Stoops and Mike Stoops for taking a chance on me,” Thibodeaux said in a social media statement. “I had the opportunity to coach with the men who helped shape the way I think. … Coaching at Oklahoma was bucket list item for me.”

• Field of dreams: OU safety Pat Fields announced that he is pursuing a Master’s degree in Management Science and Engineering at Stanford University.

“To those that follow me, I hope my current efforts resemble a man of god and can serve as an inspiration to others,” Fields’ statement read.