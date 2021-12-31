Community remembers Dillan Burton

(source: Genesee County Sheriff's Department) Police in Genesee County have released the name of a man killed in a shootout with police on Tuesday, December 21. A resident in the area of Saginaw St. and Bristol Rd. called 9-1-1 to report a man walking around a yard with a handgun. The yard did not belong to the man, identified as 23-year-old Brendan Pinkston. Police say Pinkston climbed a fence and got into a violent confrontation with police who arrived on the scene. He then fled on foot north on Bristol Rd. and tried climbing another fence, which collapsed on top of him.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO