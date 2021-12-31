Community remembers Dillan Burton

(source: Genesee County Sheriff's Department) Police in Genesee County have released the name of a man killed in a shootout with police on Tuesday, December 21. A resident in the area of Saginaw St. and Bristol Rd. called 9-1-1 to report a man walking around a yard with a handgun. The yard did not belong to the man, identified as 23-year-old Brendan Pinkston. Police say Pinkston climbed a fence and got into a violent confrontation with police who arrived on the scene. He then fled on foot north on Bristol Rd. and tried climbing another fence, which collapsed on top of him.
Comments / 0