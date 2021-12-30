Carl Mays — Take another look at ‘Good Riddance Day’

There was an unspoken panic among the students, especially those on my floor: someone had tested positive for a strange new “coronavirus.” Two additional students were being tested and we had heard that we might all have to test for it. Being in its infant stage, COVID-19 was a novel virus that had just entered the U.S. and was reportedly more deadly than the flu. The doctors didn’t know exactly how it spread, its side effects, its symptoms, really anything. The lack of knowledge of the virus meant the testing was not perfect, and to me, the invasive procedure sounded harrowing. As I reached out to the two students about their experiences being tested, my fear grew. I hate anything being stuck deep up my nose, and their descriptions of the test’s nasal probing admittedly worried me. Ultimately, we were “let go” the next day after the two students tested negative, making my quarantine experience short but still anxiety-filled. I was extremely relieved to have avoided the testing. I remember thinking how I had gotten over the hump and how it was all smooth sailing from here. Little did I know what the following weeks and months had in store.

