ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Reveals 6-Pillar Plan To Fight COVID

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams revealed his strategy to...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 3

Madeline
3d ago

Another dipshit Mayor. Masks & mandates don’t work

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYC teachers’ union wants schools to pivot to remote learning

NEW YORK — After days off for the holidays and as COVID surged in New York, students are set to return to their classrooms despite a plea from some for a pivot to remote learning. The union representing teachers suggested a temporary return to remote learning to Mayor Eric Adams. “However, he feels strongly that […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Covid#Cbs2
Fox News

New York City police union leader ‘optimistic’ as Adams succeeds de Blasio as mayor

The head of a New York City police union said he was "optimistic" as a former police captain prepared to take the oath of office as the city’s newest mayor. Just after midnight, with the arrival of 2022, Eric Adams – who was elected in November – replaced termed-out incumbent Bill de Blasio, who was not a favorite of Patrick Lynch, head of the New York City Police Benevolent Association.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Haven Register

Andy Cohen Went on a Tipsy New Year’s Eve Rant About Outgoing NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘Sayonara, Sucka!’

Andy Cohen amped up his notoriously boozy New Year’s Eve special with a rant against outgoing New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. Cohen cohosted his annual Dec. 31 CNN special “Live From Times Square: New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen,” and while referencing the changing of the guard as Eric Adams was sworn in as the new NYC mayor, Cohen went off as his BFF Cooper tried to slow him down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC New York

First Baby of 2022 in New York City Born at Stroke of Midnight

New York City welcomed its first new baby at the stroke of midnight. Leyla Gessel Tzunun Garcia arrived weighing 7 pounds 6.3 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Irma Garcia and German Tzunun of Brooklyn. NYC Health + Hospitals said the newborn Brooklynite was born at Coney...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC’s first baby of 2022 born at midnight in Brooklyn hospital

BROOKLYN – A baby girl born as the clock struck 12 a.m. on New Year’s Day became New York City’s public health system’s first baby of 2022. Leyla Gessel Tzunun Garcia was born at exactly 12 a.m. NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island, according to the city’s public health system. Leyla, who weighed in at 7 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Addresses NYC Shootings, Bringing Back Reformed Anti-Crime Unit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence is a top priority of the city’s new mayor. On Sunday, Eric Adams heard from families whose loved ones were gunned down, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported. The images from the city’s gun violence crisis is disturbing, and the new mayor’s message to those behind the crimes is powerful. “You will not bring violence to this city. That is not going to continue to happen in the city of New York,” Adams said. Adams spent his second day in office with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and elected officials, listening to the stories of trauma from families who lost loved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy