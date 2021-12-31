NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Reveals 6-Pillar Plan To Fight COVID

Andy Cohen amped up his notoriously boozy New Year’s Eve special with a rant against outgoing New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. Cohen cohosted his annual Dec. 31 CNN special “Live From Times Square: New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen,” and while referencing the changing of the guard as Eric Adams was sworn in as the new NYC mayor, Cohen went off as his BFF Cooper tried to slow him down.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO