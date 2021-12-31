NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Reveals 6-Pillar Plan To Fight COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence is a top priority of the city’s new mayor.
On Sunday, Eric Adams heard from families whose loved ones were gunned down, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported.
The images from the city’s gun violence crisis is disturbing, and the new mayor’s message to those behind the crimes is powerful.
“You will not bring violence to this city. That is not going to continue to happen in the city of New York,” Adams said.
Adams spent his second day in office with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and elected officials, listening to the stories of trauma from families who lost loved...
Comments / 3