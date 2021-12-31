Our 21st annual holiday Diary

“It’s always hard to isolate just one Christmastime memory from a life of them, but I think I remember Christmas Eve mostly. Back when I was growing up, in a small Midwestern town, people didn’t start to celebrate the season as early as they do now; we didn’t get our tree (lugged back not from a tree lot but fresh from the woods) until shortly before Christmas Day. On Christmas Eve, as the winter afternoon turned gray, I was always waiting for my dad to get home from work to the evening could begin. He worked retail, and there always seemed to be last-minute holiday shoppers making him late to arrive home. Once he did, though, we could head to his mother’s house up the street, unwrap a few gifts before Santa’s came the next morning, and, of course, munch on my mom’s homemade Christmas cookies. Sometimes we attended Midnight Mass; otherwise, I was curled up in my bed by 10 p.m. or so to make sure being my awake didn’t prevent Santa from coming down the chimney. Compared to holiday extravaganzas of today, it was a simple time, but a sweet one.” —Kay Kipling, executive editor.

