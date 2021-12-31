ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

3 keys to Utah’s 88-76 loss to Oregon State

By Jay Drew
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Playing nothing like a team with only two wins and more like the team that made a run to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight last spring, Oregon State rolled past the Runnin’ Utes 88-76 Thursday night in front of a sparse crowd at Gill Coliseum in rainy Corvallis,...

Deseret News

Runnin’ Utes blow halftime lead, lose chance to get a rare win against struggling Oregon Ducks

EUGENE, Ore. — A couple of hours after the University of Utah football team’s heartbreaking loss in the Rose Bowl, 7-foot Utes center Branden Carlson launched a Hail Mary from just inside the halfcourt line at Knight Arena, and the basketball banked in, beating the halftime buzzer and giving the Runnin’ Utes a five-point lead over the Oregon Ducks.
