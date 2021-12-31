Dickinson State slips past Rocky Mountain College for OT win in men's basketball

EUGENE, Ore. — Carroll’s quick trip to the state of Oregon wrapped up with a pretty rare opportunity for the Saints on Sunday. Carroll played the University of Oregon, an NCAA Division I opponent and Pac-12 powerhouse, in an exhibition game at Matthew Knight Arena, falling to the Ducks 88-57. “I’m really proud of the players with how hard they fought,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “They came in with great energy and confidence. They didn’t come in afraid to play, they didn’t come in star struck, they came in and played loose. They really embraced the opportunity that was in front of us. I think that was really the message to them, that this is an amazing opportunity. There are a lot of people that would love a chance to step out on this floor and do what we’re doing today.”

OREGON STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO