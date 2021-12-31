Rochester man stabbed on Mitchell Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday night around 9:40 p.m. near Mitchell Street.

When RPD officers arrived on scene they found a 55 year-old man who sustained a laceration to his lower body. The injuries were deemed non-life threatening. Authorities also say RPD officers also found the suspect still on scene.

The suspect did sustain some injuries as well.

Officers were able to deescalate the situation, take the suspect into custody and render aid.

Authorities say the investigation on how this incent occurred is still ongoing. Additionally the charges are still being determined.

Check back with News 8 as we develop this story.

