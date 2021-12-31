ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester man stabbed on Mitchell Street

By Julia Popowych
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday night around 9:40 p.m. near Mitchell Street.

When RPD officers arrived on scene they found a 55 year-old man who sustained a laceration to his lower body. The injuries were deemed non-life threatening. Authorities also say RPD officers also found the suspect still on scene.

The suspect did sustain some injuries as well.

Officers were able to deescalate the situation, take the suspect into custody and render aid.

Authorities say the investigation on how this incent occurred is still ongoing. Additionally the charges are still being determined.

MiniJellal
2d ago

When is the RPD going to announce that Rochester NY has a serial stabber stabbing people in the downtown and surrounding neighborhoods AND a serial shooter shooting up home and apartments!!!

