W-FL THURSDAY: Blankenberg’s triple-double lifts Wayne over Leadership; Waterloo girls improve to 7-0

It was an action-packed Thursday across the Wayne-Finger Lakes boys and girls basketball leagues. There were seven boys games and six girls games.

Check out all the scores and stats below.

W-FL BOYS SCOREBOARD (12/30):

Hornell 61 @ Marcus Whitman 36

HOR – Gennaro Picco 20; Gates Miller 12; Shawn Rose 9; Andrew Hoyt 6; Griffyn Baker 6

MW – Connor Tomion 21; Connor Gorton 5; Nolan Lee 5

Wilson Magnet 62 @ Geneva 52

WM – DaSiah White 23; Yaliel Bonilla 11; Dolcin Flood 11; Joshua Joyce 11

GEN – Hector Rosado-Rodriguez 19 (5 3’s), 3 reb; Brian Whitley 10, 11 reb, 5 blk; Devin Thomas 6, 14 reb, 3 blk;

Mynderse Academy 48 @ Skaneateles 69

MYN – Troy Kabat 31; Ethan Hilimire 5

– Radio Replay: Jim Sinicropi and Matt Verkey had the call on FL1 Radio

Leadership 47 @ Wayne 61

LEA – Jahmere Kirkland 12; Kenny Couser 11; Cameron Miller 9; Deyveon Weems 6

WAY – Mason Blankenberg 26, 10 reb, 10 ast; Nate Coleman 13; Devon Forrest 10; PJ Ostrowski 6

Dundee-Bradford 64 @ Avoca-Prattsburgh 92

DB – Logan Salvatore 23 points; Camden Rosemier 18

AP – Pacey Hopkins 26; Macoy Putman 19; Sawyer Devoe 14; Caleb Johnson 13; Tucker Gerych 10

(Avoca-Prattsburgh Tournament)

Penfield 73 vs. Canandaigua 75 OT

PEN – Aiden Cook 29; Brady Schroeder 23; Caden Harrington 13; Daniel Gregory 6

CAN – Kenyon Mahoney 21; Bryce Ceravolo 19; Nick Ferris 10; Derek Andrews 8; Callum Outhouse 7; Nathan Sheriden 6

(Penfield Tournament)

C.G. Finney 47 vs. Newark 75

(Penfield Tournament)

W-FL GIRLS SCOREBOARD (12/30):

Waterloo 67 @ Livonia 50

WAT – Giavanna White-Principio 21; Morgan Caraballo 18; Macy Carr 10; Jazzmyn Lewis 7; Addison Bree 6

LIV – Libby Kwak 18; Kylie Buckley 14; Kelsey Stewart 9; Emma King 6

(Livonia Tournament)

School of the Arts 19 @ Midlakes 43

SOTA – Jazlynn Logan 9

MID – Grace Murphy 16, 10 reb; Hannah Godkin 8; Stella Delpapa 6; Mary Givens 6; Cate Peacock 3, 10 reb

The officials ended with game with 5:50 remaining in the fourth quarter due to multiple technical fouls on SOTA.

Newark 56 @ Lyons 64

NEW – Isabel Robson 20; Victoria Ward 17; Brooklyn Graham 9

LYO – Jayla Bell 27, 14 reb, 5 ast, 6 stl, 6 blk; Kara Stephens 10, 7 reb, 2 ast, 3 stl, 1 blk; Imani Harder 9, 8 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl, 2 blk; Mikayla Chase 8, 2 reb, 2 ast, 4 stl, 2 blk; Nadia Chase 6, 7 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl

– Radio Replay: Paul Russo and Kyle Evans had the call on FL1 Radio

Cato-Meridian 37 vs. Williamson 50

(Cato-Meridian Tournament)

Red Creek 18 @ Bloomfield 54

RC – Alexandria Cleveland 8; Mackenzie Ferguson 5

BLO – Allison Baughman 12; Ashlyn Wright 11; Lily Baughman 9; Calla McCombs 8; Sofie Kachmaryk 8; Kira Johnson 6

Cincinnatus vs. Marion

(No score reported)

