A Navy ship is on route to San Diego, after a COVID outbreak on the ship was discovered. It’s the second outbreak this month. Roughly one third of 300 crew members on board the USS Halsey tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak was discovered December 10, just as the destroyer was set to change home port from Hawaii to San Diego. All of the crew members who tested positive showed no symptoms or mild symptoms.

