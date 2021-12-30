Public Works Crews Planning To Kick Off 2022 With Full Snow Removal Operations

Press Release

Des Moines will be ringing in the new year as a snowstorm approaches. With more than two inches of snow predicted for Saturday, Des Moines Public Works is prepared for full plowing operations to clear Des Moines' 2,200 miles of roadways.

"There is a chance we could see snow starting Friday evening, but the bulk is predicted to come Saturday," Des Moines Public Works Director Jonathan Gano said. "We'll have crews ready to hit the roads with salt and plows on the snow routes first, before moving into the neighborhood and side streets."

Once plows move off the snow routes, parking is not permitted on streets until after the plows have cleared your street.

Residents will have 48 hours after the snow stops to clear their sidewalks before they could become subject to administrative penalties of at least $75 that increase with repeated violations.

With any snow storm this season, Des Moines visitors and residents can track plowing progress and stay prepared for winter weather at DMSnow.org or by following @dmdpw on Twitter and Des Moines Public Works on Facebook. Residents may also opt in to receive text alerts by texting DMSNOW to 96000.

Low-income seniors and disabled persons unable to remove their snow due to physical and/or financial constraints are encouraged to contact United Way 2-1-1 to locate snow removal assistance available to private property owners in Des Moines.

If there are any questions about City snow removal, residents are encouraged to call the 24/7 Public Works Customer Service Center at 515-283-4950.