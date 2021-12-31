Hansen, Lowe invited to NFL Combine
WCIA — While the 2021 football season has been put to bed, some former Illini still have a busy offseason in store. Offensive lineman Vederian Lowe and linebacker Jake Hansen have both received invites to the 2022 NFL Combine.
Last season's combine was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hansen also got an invited last year before it was canceled, and before returning to Illinois to play an extra season. The combine will be April 28-30.
