Hansen, Lowe invited to NFL Combine

WCIA — While the 2021 football season has been put to bed, some former Illini still have a busy offseason in store. Offensive lineman Vederian Lowe and linebacker Jake Hansen have both received invites to the 2022 NFL Combine.

Last season’s combine was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hansen also got an invited last year before it was canceled, and before returning to Illinois to play an extra season. The combine will be April 28-30.

