Averill Park uses 14-1 run to top Colonie

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Averill Park girls basketball team looked to rebound on day two of the Shen Holiday Classic after falling to Pittsford Mendon on day one. The Warriors took on Colonie in a Section II clash, without head coach Sean Organ.

Colonie took a 26-23 lead into the halftime break. The Warriors cut into the lead slightly in the third quarter, with the Raiders up 38-37 after three.

Colonie extended their lead to 46-39 in the fourth quarter, before the Warriors finished the game on a 14-1 run to secure a 53-47 win.

Taylor Holohan led the way with 15 points for Averill Park, while Amelia Wood added 13.

Though the Warriors were without their head coach, they never blinked. “We preach to the girls all the time how we handle adversity, and we don’t know where it’s going to come,” said assistant coach Scott Keegan. “We don’t know how it’s going to look or how it’s going to feel, but we know we have to be mature enough to handle it.”

