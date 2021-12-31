CBA holds Middletown to 15 points in defensive clinic

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Shen Holiday Classic continued on Thursday, with Christian Brothers Academy looking to bounce back from a loss to St. Peter’s. The Brothers took on Middletown on day two.

It was a defensive clinic for the Brothers, shutting out the Middie Bears 14-0 in the first quarter. CBA held Middletown to just 15 points, cruising to a 57-15 win. Ayden Harrison led the Brothers with 11 points.

CBA will visit Colonie Tuesday, January 4th.

