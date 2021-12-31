ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

CBA holds Middletown to 15 points in defensive clinic

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06h0vC_0dZcNqsu00

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Shen Holiday Classic continued on Thursday, with Christian Brothers Academy looking to bounce back from a loss to St. Peter’s. The Brothers took on Middletown on day two.

It was a defensive clinic for the Brothers, shutting out the Middie Bears 14-0 in the first quarter. CBA held Middletown to just 15 points, cruising to a 57-15 win. Ayden Harrison led the Brothers with 11 points.

CBA will visit Colonie Tuesday, January 4th.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Kessler, No. 11 Auburn topple unbeaten No. 16 LSU 70-55

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn’s Walker Kessler blocked three shots before LSU made a single one. It was that kind of night for both Auburn’s 7-foot-1 center and LSU’s offense. Kessler had 16 points, a career-high 11 blocked shots and 10 rebounds to lead No. 11...
AUBURN, AL
NEWS10 ABC

‘I missed it’: Irving back with Nets, resumes practicing

Kyrie Irving doesn’t know when he’ll get his first playing time of the season. The fact that it’s sooner than later is good enough for him right now. Irving returned to practice Wednesday with the Brooklyn Nets, out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols and potentially just a few days away from suiting up with the Eastern Conference leaders for the first time this season.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh gives a hint about his future

After a 34-11 Orange Bowl dismantling at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh wasted little time to look behind that result and look toward next season. In his postgame press conference, Harbaugh revealed that the Wolverines still had a great season and expressed confidence...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Reeves
Larry Brown Sports

Headcase Kevin Porter Jr. ditched Rockets at halftime of loss, drove home

Kevin Porter Jr. is a talented player but notorious for being a headcase. His questionable behavior was on display yet again on Saturday night. Porter only played 16 minutes in his Houston Rockets’ 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. That’s because he left the Toyota Center at halftime and drove home after he was upset about being called out by a coach, according to reports.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chaminade’s Kenyatta Jackson Jr., St. Thomas’ Dawson Alters end high-school careers at Under Armour All-America Game

Chaminade-Madonna defensive linema Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and St. Thomas Aquinas offensive lineman Dawson Alters had the opportunity to end their high-school careers on a high note. The two local standouts played in Sunday’s Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, getting the chance to face off against some of the nation’s top high-school players. “It was pretty cool,” ...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cba#Middletown#Broncos#St Peter#Falcons#Halfmoon#Brothers#Middie#Sports News#Giants#Lakers#Trail Blazers Michigan#Cfp#Twitter#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

MAAC approves revision of basketball rescheduling policy

EDISON, N.J. (NEWS10) — The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) has approved revisions to its rescheduling policy for men’s and women basketball for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, it was announced today by MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor. Effective Dec. 31, 2021 – per MAAC Bylaw 25 all COVID related scheduling issues in the sport of […]
TENNIS
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
NBA
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany’s first two conference games postponed

BOSTON (NEWS10) — The America East Conference announced that two upcoming women’s basketball conference games have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the UAlbany program.  The UAlbany at Hartford game scheduled for today, Thursday, Dec. 30, and the Vermont at UAlbany game scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 have been postponed. Per America East policy, […]
BOSTON, NY
Orlando Sentinel

Gators signee Kamari Wilson turns into major UF recruiter during Under Armour All-American week

Florida Gators signee Shemar James, a linebacker from Mobile, Ala., was unable to participate in the Under Armour All-American Game, but safety Kamari Wilson was. Wilson, a surprise signee for the Gators during the early National Signing Day, is from Fort Pierce Westwood High but played the final two seasons of his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton. Wilson turned into a big-time ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio out for season with torn ACL

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending left knee injury, a devastating blow to a Cleveland team that he helped moved into playoff contention in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs said an MRI taken Wednesday confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which was feared after Rubio...
NBA
NEWS10 ABC

Michigan DB Dax Hill with team during Orange Bowl warm up

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Michigan defensive back Dax Hill was with the team Saturday and going through early warmups for the Orange Bowl against No. 3 Georgia. Hill did not join the team in South Florida until Thursday. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday that Michigan’s second-leading tackler had...
MICHIGAN STATE
NEWS10 ABC

CFP title game QBs: Former 5-star recruit vs. former walk-on

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bryce Young is a former five-star recruit who won the Heisman Trophy in his first season as Alabama’s starting quarterback. Stetson Bennett is a former walk-on who became the starter at Georgia and never really lost the confidence of his teammates. They will meet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy