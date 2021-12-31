Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Five-point explosion against Bolts

Moore scored a goal on four shots, dished three assists and went plus-4 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers. With Dustin Brown in COVID-19 protocols and Andreas Athanasiou (lower body) out, Moore got a turn on the second line Saturday. He made the most of the opportunity with just his second multi-point effort of the year. Moore is up to four goals, seven assists, 60 shots, a plus-1 rating and 32 hits through 33 contests. The California native will need to show more consistency on offense to maintain his newfound role on a scoring line.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO