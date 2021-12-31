Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Five-point explosion against Bolts

SUNRISE, Fla. - Anthony Duclair scored twice, Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and four assists, and the Florida Panthers romped to a 9-3 rout of the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. Florida scored three times in each period against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and snapped Tampa...
Montreal Canadiens (7-22-4, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (20-7-4, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup against Montreal. He currently ranks fifth in the league with 38 points, scoring 11 goals and totaling 27 assists. The Panthers have gone 5-1-2 against division...
The Matt Rhule era with the Carolina Panthers has not gone as many had hoped. The Panthers gave Rhule a huge contract to leave college football and the Baylor Bears. However, though nearly two seasons, the Panthers have failed to contend for a playoff spot. Carolina went 5-11 in Year...
The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
The Boston Bruins will have some new-look lines when they finally return to game action on Saturday, including Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak being reunited. Coach Bruce Cassidy explained his thinking on Friday.
Moore scored a goal on four shots, dished three assists and went plus-4 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers. With Dustin Brown in COVID-19 protocols and Andreas Athanasiou (lower body) out, Moore got a turn on the second line Saturday. He made the most of the opportunity with just his second multi-point effort of the year. Moore is up to four goals, seven assists, 60 shots, a plus-1 rating and 32 hits through 33 contests. The California native will need to show more consistency on offense to maintain his newfound role on a scoring line.
Viktor Arvidsson tied a career high with four points and accomplished something that hasn't happened for a Los Angeles Kings player in 31 years — a goal 12 seconds into a game. Arvidsson's prolific night propelled the Kings to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and...
The LA Kings kicked off 2022 with a bang, as they tied a season-high in goals during a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday evening in Los Angeles. The Kings got four points apiece from Viktor Arvidsson (2-2-4) and Trevor Moore (1-3-4), while Phillip Danault added three points (1-2-3) of his own. Adrian Kempe and Brendan Lemieux also scored in the victory, while Jonathan Quick made 33 saves to earn his 10th win of the season.
Kyle Okposo: 32GP, 7G, 14A, 21PTS; Tage Thompson: 32GP, 12G, 8A, 20PTS; Rasmus Dahlin: 32GP, 6G, 14A, 20PTS. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: 2-3-1, 2.30 GAA, .932 save percentage; Malcolm Subban: 0-2-1, 4.56 GAA, .876 save percentage. Game notes. Happy New Year everyone! Let’s hope it’s a refreshed start for the Boston Bruins...
Alex Ovechkin has always been lethal on the power play and now he has the record to prove it. With his power play goal late in the third Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, Ovechkin has passed Dave Andreychuk and is now the all-time leader in power play goals with 275.
The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
