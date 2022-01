Linebacker Shane Forman of Southern Lab and quarterback Landry Lyddy of Calvary Baptist headline the 2021 Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State team. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Forman recorded 87 tackles, seven sacks with three tackles for a loss on the season and was voted the Outstanding Defensive Player by a panel of sportswriters from across the state. In the championship game against Ouachita Christian, Forman totaled 12 tackles and had a fumble recovery as the Kittens won 38-14.

15 HOURS AGO