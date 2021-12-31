Two men shot and killed in Mid-City Thursday night

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An argument between two men in Aurora led to a deadly shooting on Christmas. Aurora police responded to a call about the shooting at the Chelsea Park Village Apartments on Oakland Street at around 6:30 p.m. Investigators say they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died. A 33-year-old man believed to have shot the victim stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, they say. (credit: CBS) Police believe the two men knew each other and started arguing first before they both pulled out a firearm, and one shot the other. “Detectives are actively working to determine who the primary aggressor is and the circumstances leading up to the shots being fired, but no arrests have been made at this moment. This investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public,” APD said in a news release. Further information about the two men was not released. Anyone with more information about the men or the shooting is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

AURORA, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO