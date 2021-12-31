ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two men shot and killed in Mid-City Thursday night

WWL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOPD is investigating a double homicide...

www.wwltv.com

Two men fatally shot in Mid-City, New Orleans police say

Two men were fatally shot Thursday night in Mid-City, the New Orleans Police Department said. Alerted to gunshots at 7:04 p.m., officers found the victims in a car in the 500 block of South Clark Street, alongside Comiskey Park. Both died there. One was 19, the other of undisclosed age.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
