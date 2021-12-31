Arrest after man killed in Christmas Eve assault in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is under arrest following the death of a 21-year-old who was assaulted on Christmas Eve – and succumbed to his injuries and passed away Thursday morning, police say.

Joshua Ryan Portillo, 22 (image courtesy of Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Visalia Police Department, Joshua Ryan Portillo was identified following numerous tips received. Detectives were able to identify Portillo and the 22-year-old was arrested on Thursday without incident outside his home in Tulare.

Officers say the assault took place in the area of Main and Burke streets when 21-year-old Nicholas Moll was confronted and assaulted by a group of individuals. Moll sustained severe injuries from the assault and was transported to a local hospital by witnesses before officers arrived on the scene.

The suspect, 22-year-old Joshua Ryan Portillo, was booked on a homicide charge and placed at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.

