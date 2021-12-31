ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Health Department pleads for people to celebrate the New Year safely amid COVID-19 case surge

By Julian Paras, FOX13Memphis.com
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Have a good time. You don’t have to stop living,” said Dreunna Holland, who’s visiting Memphis from Florida.

People are ready to celebrate the new year.

But health experts are warning the public, not to celebrate without caution.

“Please note that 50 percent, less than 50 percent of Shelby County remains unvaccinated,” said Doctor Michelle Taylor, with the Shelby County Health Department.

She said it’s been a frustrating holiday season, with the amount of COVID-19 cases reported.

The Health Department said they’ve seen double the number of people in the hospital, and the number of COVID-19 cases since last week.

However, people like Holland, still want to enjoy the last bit of 2021, while they can.

“We’re going to the Memphis Zoo, we’re going to the National Civil Rights Museum, and just have a good time on Beale Street that’s it,” said Holland.

And they are aware of the risk, but they came prepared to do their part.

“We’ve been wearing the masks the whole time, we have hand sanitizers, we’re vaccinated,” said Lacarra Brown.

One way or another, we will be heading into a new year with COVID-19, but health experts said, there is an opportunity to capitalize.

“If you are unvaccinated, let this be the day of the week or the new year that you change that,” said Taylor.

