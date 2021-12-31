ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Cailey Fleming had no idea she was playing Young Sylvie on 'Loki' until she watched the episode

By Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EURSi_0dZcMTk600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GAGV_0dZcMTk600
Cailey Fleming as Young Sylvie on "Loki."

Marvel Studios

  • "TWD" star Cailey Fleming made a surprise cameo on "Loki" as Young Sylvie this summer.
  • Fleming told Insider she had no idea who she was playing until watching the episode when it debuted.
  • The actress also didn't know the show was getting a second season until watching the finale.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

When Cailey Fleming was cast on Disney+'s " Loki " as Young Sylvie, a variant of Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she was beyond thrilled.

"Me and my brother are the biggest Marvel fans and I'm obsessed with the Marvel universe," Fleming, who currently stars on " The Walking Dead ," told Insider this fall.

He was one of the few people to know about Fleming's secret role on the show.

"We're definitely not supposed to tell anybody," Fleming said of Marvel's penchant for secrecy, adding, "But he's my brother. He's not going to tell anybody."

When her appearance aired mid-June, the siblings couldn't watch Fleming's Marvel debut together. She was in Georgia filming the final 11th season of "TWD" where she's played Judith Grimes since 2018.

During a longer conversation about "TWD," Fleming spoke with Insider about her surprise role on "Loki," how she found out about the show's second season along with the rest of us, and how she hopes to return to the MCU one day as Young Sylvie or someone else.

Fleming had no idea what character she was playing on 'Loki' until she watched the episode for the first time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdMqw_0dZcMTk600
Young Sylvie gets swooped up by the TVA on season one, episode four of "Loki."

Marvel Studios

Despite playing a young girl on Asgard who then gets taken into custody by Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), Fleming wasn't certain of her Marvel role until watching season one's fourth episode when it debuted on the streamer on June 30.

"Whenever I was filming, I only got my scenes," Fleming said of her time on "Loki." "I didn't get the script for the episode or anything. I had no idea what was going on."

Fleming has some experience with being on secretive sets. The actress previously appeared in 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," another Disney property, as young Rey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1baxVB_0dZcMTk600
Cailey Fleming played the young version of Daisy Ridley's Rey in "The Force Awakens."

Lucasfilm, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

"Anything Disney, Marvel is very secretive," Fleming said, adding, "'Star Wars' was also top secret. But, when I first booked 'Loki,' I didn't even know who I was playing. I didn't have a character name. I had like an alias name."

Fleming couldn't remember the alias she had for Sylvie, but she said it wasn't until episode four aired that she really understood her character's significance on the series.

"Whenever the show came out and I watched it is when I really knew who I was playing," Fleming said, adding that it didn't matter that she wasn't exactly sure who her character was at the time. "I was so excited just to be in the show."

Fleming stayed up late to watch episodes of 'Loki' as they were debuting on Disney+. It's how she learned of the show's 2nd season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPVym_0dZcMTk600
Fleming plays the young version of Sylvie (left) who is a variant of Tom Hiddleston's Loki (on the right).

Disney Platform Distribution

It's not just you who's staying up until 3 a.m. ET or 12 a.m. PT (in the US) to watch new episodes of Marvel shows on Disney+. The stars aren't getting episodes in advance either.

"I think the episode came out at two in the morning here because we're in central time," Fleming said. "We would stay up and watch them."

Fleming said that's how she first learned about the show's second season. The announcement was made at the very end of the show in a brief end-credits scene .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SpWtu_0dZcMTk600
Here's how the season 2 announcement was made on Disney+.

Marvel Studios

"Whenever I saw the credits and I saw there was a season two, I was like, 'Oh boy,'" Fleming said, adding, "What's going to happen? The finale was amazing. They did a great job with that. And now we have the multiverse."

Fleming hopes to return on the show's second season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUG9O_0dZcMTk600
Fleming says she'd love to return for a second season of "Loki."

Marvel Studios

Fleming's ready to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Young Sylvie or in another role.

"I would love to do something with dance in it or obviously something else in the MCU, maybe a new character or keep playing Young Sylvie [in 'Loki']," Fleming said when asked what future projects she'd like to work on after "TWD" ends in 2022 .

Now that the multiverse is in full swing, who's to say Fleming can't return as Young Sylvie in flashbacks or a variant of the character. It seems like there's a lot of potential there.

There's no word on when season two of "Loki" may be out. For now, Marvel is releasing three shows on Disney+ next year: "She-Hulk," "Ms. Marvel," and "Moon Knight."

You can see Disney+'s lineup of future Marvel shows here .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Loki star explains why she chose David Oyelowo for The Girl Before

Loki star Gugu Mbatha-Raw has revealed that she had a hand in choosing David Oyelowo as her co-star in new BBC thriller The Girl Before. The four-part psychological thriller, which is based on JP Delaney's best-selling 2017 novel of the same name, sees a woman named Jane (Mbatha-Raw) given the chance to live in a stunning, high-tech home designed by an enigmatic architect, Edward (Oyelowo), in exchange for abiding by a very specific list of tenancy rules.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
TMZ.com

'Black Panther' Fans Suggest Recasting Chadwick Amid Letitia Rumors

A lot of uncertainty over the filming of the 'Black Panther' sequel -- due, in part, to Letitia Wright's vaccine status -- has now got fans wondering ... why not just recast T'Challa???. Here's the deal ... reports have surfaced in recent weeks saying Letitia wants out of the Marvel...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Cailey Fleming
Person
Daisy Ridley
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Boba Fett,’ Jeff Goldblum and Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Streams Free

Most months bring a healthy mix of both old and new titles and titles that appeal as much to adults as kids to Disney+. This month is a little meager when it comes to new stuff and series and movies with strong grown-up appeal. There’s still a lot to take in, however, including the continuing adventures of a certain bounty hunter. Let’s start there. Buy:Disney+ Subscriptionat$7.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $14...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Studios#Marvel Universe#Disney S#Fleming S Marvel#Twd#Mcu#Tva
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

239K+
Followers
20K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy