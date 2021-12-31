Unlike Last Year Restaurants Preparing to Say Goodbye to 2021, Ring in New Year with Indoor Dining

New Year’s Eve will look a little bit different compared to last year.

Unlike last year, restaurants and bars are allowed to be open without restrictions.

“It’s very important now that I think people might seem more distant to really come together when we can and celebrate,” said David Petitpas, Head Chef at Lake City Taphouse.

Lake City Taphouse is ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a DJ, a band and a wide range of food specials.

It comes after not being able to last year because of COVID-19 restrictions that stopped indoor dining.

“We definitely bumped up our numbers a little bit on some stuff. We got double the amount of prime we normally get,” said Petitpas.

Dockside Inn in Cadillac is also ready to say goodbye to 2021 and ring in the new year.

They’ll have a special menu and, of course, a champagne toast at the stroke of midnight.

“We have a duck confit shepherd’s pie, which should be interesting and fun to do. Crab cakes with a remoulade sauce,” said Matthew Houk, Executive Chef at Dockside Inn. “We’re also doing a pistachio-crusted and prime rib.”

For both restaurants, it’s about bringing people together.

“That’s what I do, what I do. Nothing is better than sitting down at a table with family and friends and enjoying the experience,” said Houk.

“I don’t care how grumpy you are eating some good food; you’re going to smile,” said Petitpas. “I think it helps people open up and be able to be more comfortable around people and just forget about the bad stuff for a minute.”

Keeping the morale up at Lake City Taphouse and Dockside Inn is the key to surviving an unprecedented time in an industry hit so hard.

“We been just laughing and having fun, listening to music and just joking around and cooking good food,” said Petitpas.

“It’s been awesome to be here all this time and get through the shutdown of COVID-19,” said Tim Coffey, Front of House Manager at Dockside Inn. “To be able to move on from that and keep pushing forward is something that, you know, drives me every day.