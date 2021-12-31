ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hester, Ware, Andre Johnson 1st-year Hall of Fame finalists

 3 days ago
DeMarcus Ware, Andre Johnson and Devin Hester are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022 all in their first...

Cowboys Legend DeMarcus Ware Named Finalist for 2022 Hall of Fame Class

The Dallas Cowboys are loaded with Hall of Fame players. Names like Roger Staubach, Randy White, Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, and Emmitt Smith have been enshrined forever in Canton, Ohio and another could be on the way very soon. Former Linebacker/Defensive End DeMarcus Ware played for the Cowboys for nine...
Andre Johnson Deserves Hall of Fame, Says David Culley

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have yet to have a representative enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As the youngest franchise in the league, it's hard to imagine many players making the cut. Andre Johnson, the most-recognizable Texan and one of the top wide receivers this century, could...
Happy New Year, the Bulls Are the Best Story in the NBA, and Devin Hester’s Hall of Fame Case

Jason rings in 2022 with a recap of the Bears’ 29-3 victory over the Giants. For the first time in a long time, the Bears came out and dominated one of the few teams that are in worse shape than they are (02:25). Robert Quinn sets a franchise record for sacks in a season, and Jason shares why Quinn’s play has been one of the few bright spots of the season (09:47). DeMar DeRozan continued his outstanding play during a weekend that featured back-to-back game-winning shots. Jason tells us why he believes the Bulls are the best story in the NBA this season and why they should do whatever it takes to lock down the no. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference (13:30). Devin Hester was “ridiculous” throughout his Chicago Bears career, and now he is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jason breaks down why Hester was one of his favorite athletes to watch and cover (33:22).
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
Did The Panthers Use Cam Newton?

After two games of a weird and disjointed two-quarterback rotation, the Carolina Panthers announced that Sam Darnold will start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Interim offensive coordinator Jeff Dixon praised Darnold ahead of Week 17-saying that Darnold has really grown in terms of learning the system. Dixon also said that Darnold is a great quarterback and the team is hoping to get the best out of him.
Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
WATCH: Jalen Ramsey punches Rams teammate in bizarre scuffle

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a fight during Sunday’s game against Baltimore. But instead of getting into it with his opponents, Ramsey went after one of his teammates. Not even three minutes into the game, Ramsey shoved Rams safety Taylor Rapp in the face during a...
🎥Chiefs' Reid, players speak after loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI - Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and players fielded media questions after their nail-biter loss to the Bengals Sunday. From the Kansas City Chiefs Facebook page:. Remember: If you can't be at the games this season, you can catch the Chiefs on KINA (910 AM and 107.5...
Bucs Coach Has Telling Update On WR Antonio Brown

The Buccaneers‘ injury report on Thursday turned a lot of heads, as Antonio Brown was listed as a non-participant due to an ankle injury. On Friday afternoon, Buccaneers interim coach Harold Goodwin had an update on the All-Pro wide receiver. Goodwin told reporters that Brown “tweaked” his ankle a...
Antonio Brown Lost His Mind and Quit the Buccaneers Mid-Game

Antonio Brown apparently didn't feel like playing any more on Sunday. In the middle of the third quarter, during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers possession, Brown just took off his jersey and pads and jogged to the locker room while waving to the crowd. It was bizarre. Check this out:. The...
Steve Mariucci Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Recruiting Success

NFL Network’s Steve Mariucci loves how successful Deion Sanders has been on the recruiting trail. Mariucci was seen with Travis Hunter, the nations top overall prospect for the 2022 class who committed to Jackson State a couple of weeks ago. He posted a photo wishing him luck and to...
