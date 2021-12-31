ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California man driving to White House with ‘hit list’ jailed in Iowa

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MStv_0dZcL4yD00

A California man driving to the White House who said he would “do whatever it takes” to kill President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and others was arrested in Iowa, authorities said.

Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, of Sacramento, was arrested in Cass County on Dec. 21 and transferred to the Pottawattamie County Jail, WOWT-TV reported, citing sheriff’s records.

According to court records, other officials on Xiong’s list included Dr. Anthony Fauci, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) CEO founder Mark Zuckerberg and former President Bill Clinton, WOWT reported.

Xiong began driving from Sacramento around Dec. 18 “with the intention of driving straight to the White House in Washington, D.C., to kill persons in power,” Justin Larson, a Secret Service agent, wrote in a criminal complaint.

On Dec. 21, Xiong was pulled over in Iowa by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department “for driving aggressively, weaving in and out of traffic, and speeding,” The New York Times reported.

Xiong told the deputy, Tyler Shiels, he had an AR-15 and ammunition in the vehicle, KWWL-TV reported. During a search, the deputy said he found the rifle, loaded magazines, boxes of ammunition, body armor and medical kits in the trunk of the car, the television station reported.

Deputies who detained Xiong noticed that he was using Google Maps to plot a route to the White House, the Times reported.

According to court documents, Xiong described himself to a Secret Service agent from Omaha as a grocery store employee that was a cover “until called upon by God to ‘combat evil demons in the White House,’” KWWL reported.

The special agent added that Xiong said “that he is the only person remaining who can free the United States of evil and it is necessary for him to kill those in positions of power.”

Xiong also had cash, which he told Iowa deputies was for his funeral expenses, WOWT reported.

According to the criminal complaint, which was filed in Federal District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Xiong assembled his hit list using the TikTok app, downloading videos “to compile a list of evil individuals he intended to kill,” the Times reported.

In an email on Thursday, Mike Maloney, Xiong’s attorney, declined to comment on the case, according to the newspaper.

According to court records, Maloney said he intends to use an insanity defense in his client’s trial.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Holmes jury to resume deliberations after holiday break

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — After an extended holiday break, the jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will get back to work Monday. The eight men and four women who will determine Holmes' fate spent much of their holiday season behind closed doors in a San Jose, California, courthouse, weighing reams of evidence presented during a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
City
Washington, GA
City
Washington, IA
City
Omaha, GA
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pentagon chief Austin says he has tested positive for COVID

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home. In a statement Sunday night, Austin said he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week “to the degree possible.” He said Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks would represent him in appropriate matters.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Joe Biden's arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American "no first use" pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Colorado fire: Man pulls neighbor from burning home

SUPERIOR, Colo. — A Colorado man proved to be a great neighbor on Thursday, pulling a resident from his burning home as the Marshall Fire raged through the area. Phil Kupfner, of Superior, was fighting the flames that already have destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and damaged more than 125 other buildings. He and his brothers were using hoses in an attempt to subdue the blaze at his property, KUSA-TV reported.
COLORADO STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
108K+
Followers
81K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy