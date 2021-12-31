ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: Birthday Boy LeBron James Remains One Of The Best Players In The NBA

By Yahoo! Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat is an age at which mere mortals in the NBA ranks have long since...

Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
lakers365.com

Spurs-Cavs-Lakers Blockbuster trade

I'd like to propose a 3-eat trade between the v Lakers, Spurs, and Cavs The Cavs would get Tre Jones (but I'm sure they'd prefer Derrick White) who's proven to be an NBA caliber point guard that can shoot and play D. The Lakers would get Drew Eubanks from SA who has come off the bench and proven to be a high energy, hustle guy that can definitely fit in until AD comes back The Spurs would take DeAndre Jordan and Sexton. Jordon would be the third option behind Jakob Poeltl and Landale.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Lance Stephenson to reunite with Pacers on 10-day deal

The Pacers plan to reunite with Lance Stephenson yet again, this time on a 10-day contract, Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files writes. This will be his third stint with the club. Stephenson is currently finishing out a 10-day deal with the Hawks, which reunited him with former Pacers and current...
NBA
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA

