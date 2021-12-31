Resources to sober up and recover from addiction in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The National Center for Drug Abuse reports about 7% of drinking adults develop alcohol use disorder.

For those people, it may seem like there is no way out of their disease, but a community addiction recovery volunteer, Will Meier, made it clear there is always someone that can help.

“Just for the addicted person to remember there is hope, you can do this, there’s a way out. It doesn’t have to be that way. We believe these things in our head that we come up with and they’re falsehoods, they’re not true. We need to talk to somebody else and get support,” said Meier.

Meier has walked the walk of facing addiction as has been sober from drugs and alcohol for thirty years now, and ever since then, he has helped countless others in Siouxland with their recovery. He said it all starts with the addict admitting there’s a problem and starting the process from there.

With the New Year upon us, Meier said treatment centers always get busy during this season, but New Years’ resolutions do not have to be the reason to change. Instead, Meier said someone affected by addiction could use another method.

“This is a nice time of year to do it but every day’s a good day to do it. It’s one day at a time, they only have to quit for one day and they can do it,” said Meier.

Heartland Counseling is one of several resources available in Siouxland for recovering addicts as they provide counseling and treatment services. One of their therapists said addiction usually happens by accident when someone abuses drugs or alcohol to fill a missing piece in their life.

“It’s a temporary solution for them and they might get into something that they don’t realize what they’re taking so it’s a big concern with that too. It’s about reaching out and asking for help sometimes,” said Heartland L.M.H.P. Aaron Youngberg.



