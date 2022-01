We’re glad to see the Sea Pro brand settled back on the Chesapeake with two strong, service-oriented dealers, Tri-State Marine in Deale, Md. and Lynnhaven Marine in Virginia Beach. For those with long memories, the brand began with the Hancock family in South Carolina in 1987. The company built solid, reasonably priced center-console and bay boats until the 2000s, when the family sold it to Brunswick Corp., which continued to build until the Great Recession. Brunswick shut down Sea Pro then, along with several other boat brands. About five years ago, Jimmy Hancock and his friend Preston Wrenn, formerly of Tidewater Boats, resurrected the Sea Pro line as the next wave of center-console and bay boats.

