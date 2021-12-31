Sofia Vergara shakes her moneymaker in recap of best moments of 2021

Our fashion favorites from December 18 to December 24. Well, Christmas is officially here and before we all gather around the tree in our cozy pajamas and fuzzy socks, let’s get into this week’s best celebrity fashion moments. Over on the west coast, the Smith family attended the premiere for The Matrix Resurrections to support Mama Jada Pinkett Smith in style, along with a number of other very fashionable guests. Both Amanda Seales and Amanda Gorman brightened up our Instagram timelines with their colorful dresses, while Coi Leray channeled arctic aesthetics with an Adidas track suit made from fur. However, not everyone is bundling up and embracing the cold weather just yet, Saweetie brought the heat by showing us her body stays summer ready – even in the winter – with the most stylish and sultry bathing suit.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO