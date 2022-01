BROOKINGS, S.D.(UND Athletics) – The University of North Dakota fell to South Dakota State 72-54 on Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena. A slow third quarter doomed the Fighting Hawks as they were outscored 24-11. The Fighting Hawks shot 42.6 percent from the field, 9.1 percent from beyond the arch, and 87.5 percent from the line. While the Jackrabbits shot 41.4 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from beyond the arch, and 73.7 percent from the line.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO