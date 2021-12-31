ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemble’s five threes help #13 Northwestern women knock off William Penn 71-57

By JAKE JONES
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — #13 Northwestern shot 8-21 from behind the arc on Thursday versus William Penn, with more than half of those coming from senior guard Devyn Kemble.

The 5’7″ guard from Panora, Iowa sunk 5-11 three pointers en route to a team high 18 points in the Red Raiders 71-57 win over William Penn. Molly Schanny finished second in scoring for Northwestern with 14 points on 7-10 shooting for the Raiders third straight win.

